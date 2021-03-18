Do not give vehicles to minors: Warangal CP

“Those who provide vehicles to minors below the age of 18 would be sent to prison,” he said

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar advised the parents or the vehicle owners not to give vehicles to minors adding that such people would even be imprisoned if minors were caught by the police while driving vehicles.

Speaking at a meeting on traffic management here on Thursday, he said, “Those who provide vehicles to minors below the age of 18 would be sent to prison,” He has released a newly created social media promotional video to create awareness among the public on the harm caused by minors’ driving.

The 40-second long video is aimed at discouraging the parents from giving vehicles including bikes, scooters and cars to the minors. ACP (Traffic) Bala Swamy, CTC ACP Sambaiah, Hanmakonda Traffic Inspector Vijay Kumar, and others were present at the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .