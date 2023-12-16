Warangal CP appreciates District Guards for their services

Ambar Kishore Jha lauded the commendable performance of the District Guards in upholding law and order within the Warangal Police Commissionerate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Warangal CP AK Jha at a meeting with District Guards on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner, Ambar Kishore Jha has appreciated District Guards for their services. At a meeting here on Saturday, he has given a patient listening to both individual and departmental concerns pertinent to the District Guards.

During the event, Jha lauded the commendable performance of the District Guards in upholding law and order within the Warangal Police Commissionerate. Emphasizing the need for sustained excellence, Jha encouraged the personnel to prioritise daily exercise routines and underscored the importance of maintaining physical fitness.

In a bid to foster a conducive work environment, the CP advised the staff to refrain from bringing personal issues into their professional interactions, urging them to overcome personal challenges independently and stay focused on their professional goals.

Highlighting the welfare of the District Guards as a priority, Commissioner Jha assured attention towards the staff’s well-being. DCP (Crimes) Muralidhar, Additional DCP Sanjeev, ACPs Ramesh and Nagaiah and other officials were present.