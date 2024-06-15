| Do Not Respond To Links And Messages Sent By Cybercriminals Cp Dutt

Do not respond to links and messages sent by cybercriminals: CP Dutt

In a statement on Saturday the CP told the public that no bank would ask for details for an update and be wary of links in fraudulent messages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt alerted SBI Yono app users not to be fooled by responding to links and messages sent by cybercriminals.

Cybercriminals were sending messages to individuals stating that a cash reward would be deposited in their account, KYC was not updated or SBI Yono app was blocked and if the customer enters the PAN card number in the link for unblocking, it would be updated.

After the message link was opened, the user would be asked to enter user ID and password, an OTP would be sent and after entering it the update progress would be 60 percent, then after entering the PAN number, it shows 70 percent.

Later another OTP would be sent and once the update process was 100 percent, a message would be sent to the users’ mobile saying that money was deducted from the users account in installments.

Many individuals who lost money in the above manner were approaching the cybercrime police station saying that they have been cheated. If any unknown person calls over the phone and tells about any scheme, the public should be alert.

If anyone falls into the hands of cybercriminals and was cheated, if they immediately call the cybercrime toll-free number 1930 and complain, there are chances of recovering the money, Dutt explained.