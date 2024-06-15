Tummala directs officials to make available seeds, fertilisers

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has asked officials to ensure timely availability of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides for the Kharif season. Nageshwara Rao, who held a review meeting with the officials of Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperative and agriculture Corporations on Saturday, directed the officials to ensure that there was no dearth of seeds and fertilisers and the farmers do not face any hurdles in taking up sowing operations as the monsoon has set in.

Take steps to produce seeds in seed production centres and produce flowers and fruit plants in government nurseries and supply them to farmers at low cost, he said.

The Minister also asked officials concerned to ensure availability of fertilisers for hassle-free sowing operations during the Kharif season and prepare a plan to bring the necessary fertilizers to the State two months in advance in regular consultation with the central government officials.

Director of Agriculture B Gopi informed the Minister that steps have been taken to bring all the fertilizers as per the requirements of June and July and make them available to the farmers.

Around 7,97,194 metric tonnes of urea, 75,278 metric tonnes of DAP, 4,27,057 metric tonnes of complex fertilizers and 26,396 metric tonnes of potash were available in the State, he said. Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Managing Director Haritha said the distribution of green manure seeds had started in the State and that 1,09,937 quintals of seeds worth Rs.61.17 crore had been distributed to the farmers.

Last year 64,34,215 packets of cotton seeds were made available to the farmers in June, whereas this year 1,02,45,888 packets have been made available to farmers and farmers have already purchased 62 lakh packets, she informed.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, HACA in-charge Managing Director Satyasarada, Agro Managing Director Ramulu, Warehouse Managing Director Jitender Reddy and Mark Fed Managing Director Satyanarayana Reddy were present.