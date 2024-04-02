Cybercrime police stations inaugurated in Karimnagar, Ramagundam

While Karimnagar station was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanthy, Ramagundam CP M Srinivasulu opened the station in Ramagundam.

Published Date - 2 April 2024

Hyderabad: In order to help people cheated by cybercriminals and provide a facility to lodge a complaint with the police, dedicated Cybercrime police stations were inaugurated in Karimnagar and Ramagundam commissionerate premises on Tuesday.

The stations will be headed by an ACP rank officer. Henceforth, people, who lost more than Rs.1 lakh, could approach the cybercrime police station and lodge complaints.

Inaugurating the station, Karimnagar CP advised the people to be cautious of cyber criminals and not to fall prey to them.

Advising the people not to open spam links sent on mobile phones, he also advised not to share personal information with strangers.

He asked people to contact toll free number 1930 to report cybercrimes and approach the cybercrime police stations if they were cheated by cyber fraudsters.