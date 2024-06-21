Telangana: Congress MLA’s wife dies by alleged suicide in Hyderabad

The body of Roopa Devi was found hanging to the ceiling in her house in Alwal.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 21 June 2024, 02:28 AM

Hyderabad: The wife of ruling party legislator from Choppadandi constituency, Dr Medipally Satyam allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday night, police source said.

The woman Roopa Devi, a resident of Panchasheel colony in Alwal, was found hanging to the ceiling late in the evening. She works as a teacher in a government school, it was said.

The family members broke the door and shifted her to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

On information, the Alwal police reached the hospital and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reasons that prompted the woman to end her life. It is reported that there were some differences between the couple and the woman who stayed at their family home in Panchasheel colony in Alwal although the MLA wanted to shift to MLA Quarters residence.

Medipally Satyam, had won the election from Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district in the recent assembly elections on a Congress ticket. He had contested twice before and lost in the elections.

The MLA reached the city and spoke to the police officials. A case is registered and the police are investigating.