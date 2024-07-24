| Do You Know Honeybees Do A Waggle Dance To Communicate With Other Bees

Do you know? Honeybees do a ‘waggle dance’ to communicate with other bees!

The waggle dance was first decoded by Austrian ethologist Karl von Frisch in the 1940s. His pioneering work earned him a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1973

One of the most intriguing aspects of honeybees behaviour is the “waggle dance”; a unique form of communication that helps bees convey information about the location of food sources to their hive mates.

What is waggle dance?

The waggle dance is a series of movements performed by forager bees to communicate the irection and distance of a food source (such as flowers with nectar and pollen) to other bees in the hive. This dance takes place inside the hive, usually on the vertical surface of the honeycomb. The dance consists of a series of figure-eight movements combined with a waggle run, where the bee waggles its body from side to side.

How does it work?

Direction: The direction of the waggle run relative to the vertical axis of the honeycomb indicates the direction of the food source relative to the sun. For example, if the bee waggles straight up the honeycomb, it means the food source is located in the same direction as the sun.

Distance: The duration of the waggle phase of the dance indicates the distance to the food source. The longer the waggle run, the farther away the food source is. Bees measure distance using the energy they expend during their flight to the source, factoring in elements like wind and terrain.

Quality: The vigour and enthusiasm of the dance can indicate the quality of the food source. More energetic dances suggest better or more abundant food sources.

