Zealandia: Earth’s New Continent | Eighth Continent | Telangana Today

Let’s learn more about the hidden continent, its origins, and its geological history

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: We’ve always known that there are seven continents in the world. But what if you come to know that there might be an eighth continent too? Well, as per the reports, the eighth continent of the world is called ‘Zealandia’, and it is mostly submerged beneath the sea.

Let’s learn more about the hidden continent, its origins, and its geological history.