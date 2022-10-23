Telangana: One killed, two injured in honeybee attack in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:03 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

(Representational image)

Mancherial: A man died on the spot while two others were injured in an attack by a colony of honeybees when they were participating in a funeral at Babberacheluka village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday.

Kotapalli police said the victim, Bollampalli Bapu (62), was a resident of Patha Devulawada village in Kotapalli mandal. The three were part of a funeral procession that was on its way to cremate the body of Kondapartha Chandrakantha, when the bees struck. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Chennur. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Also Read Mancherial: Doctors of AIMS Hospital give new lease of life to centenarian

The funeral, meanwhile, was put on hold with the others fearing that the bees might attack again. The final rites were not performed till 5 pm.