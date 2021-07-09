Doctors join hands to support Covid-hit students across erstwhile Medak

The doctors will distribute Rs 1,000 scholarship every month to students studying in classes I to V, Rs 2,000 per month to students of classes VI to X, Rs 3,000 per month for students studying Intermediate, Rs 4,000 per month to students studying Degree and Rs 5,000 per months to those pursuing PG

By | Published: 12:22 am 1:20 am

Sangareddy: Setting an example in supporting Covid-hit families, 56 doctors under the leadership of Dr PJS Sudhakar Nayak, an IRS officer, have joined hands to extend monthly scholarship to 30 students, whose father died of coronavirus, across erstwhile Medak district and a few students from Warangal district.

Sudhakar Nayak, a native of Peerla Thanda in Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district, created a WhatsApp group (COVID Help Sanga Reddy) in May to help the Covid-affected people, making his doctor friends living in Telangana, other parts of the country and abroad as members. With various activities, the IRS officer and his team reached out to the patients and their relatives by distributing groceries, helping them in getting admitted in hospitals besides helping some poor people in clearing hospital bills.

When the cases came down, Dr Nayak and his team identified 30 students from 14 families in erstwhile Medak and Warangal. All these students have lost their fathers to Covid.

The doctors will distribute Rs 1,000 scholarship every month to students studying in classes I to V, Rs 2,000 per month to students of classes VI to X, Rs 3,000 per month for students studying Intermediate, Rs 4,000 per month to students studying Degree and Rs 5,000 per months to those pursuing PG.

With an objective to constantly monitor their studies and keep them motivated, Dr Nayak told Telangana Today they will connect the students with the individual donors who will guide them in studies.

Meanwhile, the IRS officer said that they will speak to the educational institutions where these students were studying to offer some help by reducing the tuition fees.

Saying that he is indeed very lucky to have so many good friends, Dr Nayak said that his classmates, juniors and seniors from APRJC Kodigehalli, Doctors working at Osmania General Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital were supporting him.

To bring them all under one umbrella, Dr Nayak said that they have founded Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation to carry out regular activities in erstwhile Medak district. They will deposit the first month scholarship amounts in the beneficiaries accounts on Friday.

Recently, the Sarvodaya team has met the 30 beneficiaries of Gongulur village in Pulkal mandal to speak to them and collect their details.

Speaking on the occasion, Neerudi Maheswari, a BSC second year student from Lingapur village of Narayankhed Mandal, said that her father, the lone breadwinner in the family, died due to Covid-19 leaving Maheswari, her sister and brother’s, who were studying Intermediate and 10th Class respectively, responsibility to their mother. Thanking Dr Nayak and members of Sarvodaya Foundation, Maheshwari said that their support will allow them to continue their studies without many hurdles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .