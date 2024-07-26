Buffalo killed in suspected leopard attack in Medak

Farmer Kothagari Ramesh had kept his cattle in a shed on the outskirts of the village on Thursday night. When he returned to the shed on Friday morning, he found one of them dead.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 26 July 2024, 04:26 PM

Sangareddy: Yet another leopard attack on domestic animals was reported in Medak.

According to officials, a leopard is suspected to have killed a buffalo at Thonigandla village in Ramayampet mandal in the early hours of Friday.

Ramesh called Forest officials who visited the place and collected the details. Forest officials have put the villagers on alert. The officials asked the villagers not to venture into the forest alone.