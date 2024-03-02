Doctors point out leading factors behind heart related problems in youth

Lack of exercise, high cholesterol, Bad eating habits, change in lifestyle can be some of the factors.

By ANI Published Date - 2 March 2024, 11:23 PM

Representational Image

New Delhi: Medical experts have pointed out some of the major factors contributing to stress, anxiety and heart related problems in youth at a very early age.

Speaking at ‘ANI Dialogues 2024-Navigating India’s Health Sector’, Dr Sandeep Nayar, Prinicipal Director and HOD, Chest and Respiratory Diseases, BLK Hospital on Saturday said that lack of outdoor activities, change in lifestyle among others have contributed a lot.

“In our childhood we used to play full day. Now the things are totally opposite. The youngsters are staying at their homes playing video games on phones or computers. They are hardly going out. Smoking and alcohol have contributed a lot.

Lack of exercise among youths. Since Covid arrived, due to closure of schools and colleges, psychological problems started appearing in children. It’s the time of fast foods, food is being delivered at home. There is a lot change in the lifestyle,” he said.

“How many psychological problems are there in children nowadays? The upbringing is so good in a joint family as there are many people that a child can talk to.

But today, there is only 2-3 people in a nuclear family. If there is a nanny, he will learn from her and not from the grandparents. There is a big communication gap,” he said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, LNJP Hospital pointed out that we have around 10 crore diabetic and pre-diabetic people in the country, adding that we have the highest number of hypotensive population around 22 per cent is in India.

“We have around 10 crore diabetic and pre-diabetic in the country. We have the highest number of hypotensive population around 22 per cent. We have large numbers of kidney disease patients, cancer patients. Heart rate is very common in youths today.

Smoking is very common in young generation.

Sedentary lifestyle and also genetic factors because Heart diseases in India have 20 times mortality than Japan, six times than Chinese and five times more than American Whites.

So in all ethnic groups, Indian Population is highly vulnerable. Stress is also the highest contributor in this,” he said.

He also mentioned that to prevent obesity, one can shift to millets which are being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they are low on calories. Dr Nita Radhakrishnan, Addittional Professor and HOD, Department of Paediatric Hematology-Ocology, PGICH asserted that people in India tends to walk less and use more of private vehicles to reach somewhere which ultimately contribute to obesity.

“The penetrance of Digital and Smart phones is there to every level of the country. The urge to use public transport or to walk to reach to a place is very low in India. In abroad, people actually walks kilometers to reach to their work or ride a bicycle. We assess the cancer patients in our institute and found out that 30 per cent patients are obese and people are smoking even knowing that someone has cancer in the family. To reduce stress and pressure is to develop a friend circle. We have to teach children how to fight in different situations. In family, there should be a system where one can laugh, cry and discuss,” she said.

Dr Dhiren, Senior Paediatrician at Sir Gangaram Hospital said that Good Bacteria in body reduces stress, anxiety and cardiovascular diseases.

“There are two types of Bacteria- Good one and bad one. It is available in the food you eat. Trans fat, Low protein diet, low fibre diet, all these increase the bad bacteria in the gut and reduce the good bacteria. Now what is its link to the stress? Good bacteria are anti-inflammatory. It reduces inflammation in the body which helps in reducing stress, anxiety and cardiovascular diseases,” he said.