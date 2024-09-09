Dog menace in Podumuru village: Rabid dog attacks nine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 04:29 PM

Representational Image

Mulugu: A rabid dog went on a biting spree in Podumuru village of Mangapet mandal in the district, attacking nine persons, including elderly women on Monday.

According to reports, the dog attacked Erravula Sammayya, Koppula Lalayya, Dadani, Saida Bee, Ghore and three others from the village and injured them seriously. All the injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Mangapet Government Hospital.

An elderly woman was attacked so badly that she suffered grievous injuries on her face, especially on her forehead and beside her right eye. Similarly, a man sustained a deep cut on his right leg in the attack.

The dog reportedly first attacked Koppula Lalayya, who was coming back from a kirana shop. Then it attacked another person who was present nearby.

Meanwhile, the villagers alleged that the municipal authorities were not paying any attention towards checking the dog menace in the village. They said that the street dogs were roaming freely in the villages and attacking people. The villagers are demanding the authorities to take measures to keep the stray dogs away from their village.