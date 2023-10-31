Dominic Martin In Custody Of Kerala Police | Kerala Prayer Meeting Blast | Kalamassery, Kochi

Dominic Martin, the accused in the Kerala blast case, has been formally charged under the stringent UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:57 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

The city’s Police Commissioner, A Akbar, disclosed that Martin’s arrest had been documented at 7 p.m. and he would be presented in court as per the legal procedures. The charges against him include those specified under the Explosive Substances Act and the UAPA.