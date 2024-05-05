Bharatkumar wins 3rd Marvel International Open chess title

Medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: P Bharatkumar Reddy emerged champions of the 3rd Marvel International Open FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Bharatkumar was tied with Srujan Keerthan for first place with 8 points out of 9 rounds. In the tie-breaker, he secured the title as Srujan settled for second place and Md Imran claimed third place with 7.5 points.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. P Bharatkumar Reddy, 2. Srujan Keerthan, 3. Md Imran, 4. O Kushal, 5. J Ramakrishna, 6. Majhi Fakir, 7. Arvind Iyer, 8. Gade Sharanya, 9. Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury, 10. Kolla Bhavan.