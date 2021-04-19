Don’t dump garbage on roads: Hyderabad Mayor

The Mayor she urged locals to hand over garbage to garbage collectors of the GHMC who come on Swachh Auto Tippers instead of throwing them on the road

Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the special sanitation drive, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited the Secunderabad zone and inspected sanitation works on Monday. She visited Musheerabad, Ramnagar, Bholakpur, Kavadiguda, Seethaphalmandi, Begumpet, and Kachiguda divisions in the Secunderabad zone and found that garbage, which was piled up on the roadside, was left unattended.

The Mayor, who also examined the biometric attendance systems, expressed displeasure to see that biometric machines were dysfunctional in many places. During the inspection, she urged locals to hand over garbage to garbage collectors of the GHMC who come on Swachh Auto Tippers instead of throwing them on the road.

She also went with a DRF team that was engaged in disinfection activities and asked the personnel to not only spray on the main roads but also in interior areas. Later in the day, calling the Mayor directly, Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the Mayor’s efforts and asked officials to focus more on sanitation issues in the city. He also assured all support to the GHMC, according to a press note.

