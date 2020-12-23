Don’t land in trouble by alerting drunk-driving checks: Cyberabad cops

It had come to light that members of WhatsApp groups were alerting each other about traffic police checks taken up on different road stretches, said S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic)

Hyderabad: Cases would be registered by Cyberabad traffic police against administrators of WhatsApp groups which are used to alert about drunk and driving checks conducted by the traffic police.

S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) said it had come to light that members of WhatsApp groups were alerting each other about traffic police checks taken up on different road stretches. “If it comes to our notice, we will register cases against the administrators of such WhatsApp groups. After all the special drives are conducted for the safety of the drivers and other road users,” he said.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with Vijay Kumar participated in a live show on All India Radio and interacted with the public. They asked people to follow the traffic rules and said, “Responsibility on their own safety and of other road users lies with the motorists. All people should adhere to the traffic rules.”

