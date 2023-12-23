Don’t waste money visiting private hospitals: Harish tells Siddipet people

He also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques and house site pattas under GO 59 at the MLA camp office in Siddipet on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Former Minister T Harish Rao is distirbuting Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao called upon the people of Siddpet not to waste their money visiting private hospitals since the government hospital attached to Government Medical College, Siddipet had all facilities.

Facilities on par with corporate hospitals were provided in government hospitals in Siddipet. Distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques and house site pattas under GO 59 at the MLA camp office in Siddipet on Saturday, the former minister said the government had distributed 93 crore under Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Siddipet constituency alone since the scheme was launched. He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 153 beneficiaries, and house site pattas to 120 beneficiaries on Saturday.

Earlier, he distributed Christmas gift packs to Christians and participated in semi-Christmas celebrations. Harish Rao also offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Siddipet on the eve of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi besides participating in a host of other programmes.