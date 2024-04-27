Revanth, Harish Rao enacting resignation drama to divert attention, says Maheshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:37 PM

BJP Legislature Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS senior MLA T Harish Rao of enacting a resignation drama, BJP Legislature Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress and the BRS were enacting the drama of resignation as part of a secret deal to divert the attention of the people from the poll promises.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy said the Chief Minister had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs. 2 lakh by August 15, whereas he was supposed to implement all the promises made under the six guarantees. “Both Revanth and Harish are talking about only farm loan waivers. What about other promises made by the Congress? These two leaders are just fooling people in the name of resignation,”he alleged.

Claiming that the Chief Minister would not be able to waive farm loan by August 15, the BJPLP leader said that he would tender his resignation from the post of MLA and give up politics if the Chief Minister fulfils all the promises made by his party. “I will resign from my post. If the CM has the guts he should also resign from his post if he fails to keep his promises,”he said.