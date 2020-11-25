Don’t watch TV serials, watch BJP leaders’ speeches, says KTR

I appeal to the people, particularly women, not to watch TV serials for entertainment. Instead watch the speeches by BJP leaders and their false promises, said TRS working president

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao was at his best while talking about the poll promises being doled out by the saffron party leaders.

“I appeal to the people, particularly women, not to watch TV serials for entertainment. Instead watch the speeches by BJP leaders and their false promises,” Rao said, pointing out that a BJP leader had said the GHMC elections were to take on Akbar, Babar and Bin Laden.

“Who are all these people and how are they connected with the municipal corporation elections?” he asked. Rao also made light of the BJP’s accusations on the TRS handing over the Mayor post to the AIMIM.

“Last time, TRS won 99 seats on its own and made Bonthu Rammohan and Baba Fasiuddin as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively. Even now, why will the TRS hand over the Mayor post to MIM, when it will be winning more seats?” he asked the people.

