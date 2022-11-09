Donyi Polo: Check out this cool airport constructed with bamboo

Arunachal Pradesh’s new Donyi Polo airport, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, will be a unique architectural marvel that showcases culture and vision of sustainable development with this eco-friendly structure.

Bamboo and cane have been used extensively in the construction of the greenfield airport, mainly for the interiors.

The welcome gate which is magnificently constructed has already attracted a lot of attention from the public. It is shaped like a double-headed great hornbill, with wings spanning the entry and exit roads, to greet both those entering the airport and the ones exiting the airport.

The construction work of Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar @aaihollongi is completed and the airport will soon commence flight operations. The huge state-of-the-art entry gate at the airport is built up of bamboo showcasing the shape of the state bird- the Great Hornbill. pic.twitter.com/UTzmBwtudl — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 8, 2022

The gate has been designed by a young Arunachal architect, Aroty Panyang, who hails from the East Siang district. She believes that by showcasing the bird in this initiative, they help safeguard it and the other endangered species around the globe.

The 23-foot-high and 82-foot-wide structure was built on a 2,500 square-foot space using bamboo and cane, which the tribes of the State have a great bond with and proved to be an ideal construction material.

A video of the airport went viral on all social media platforms showing the interiors of the airport built entirely with bamboo.

Due to the popularity of the concept of sustainable development and the use of eco-friendly materials, there has been an increase in the use of bamboo in modern architecture over the past few years. As bamboo is a renewable material, it is increasingly being adopted by modern sustainable architects.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh use bamboo for constructing their houses or any other structures as well as for making items of everyday use, like baskets and mats. To make the structure that was being constructed symbolic of their state, bamboo and cane were their choice as they had an age-old relationship with these two materials.

