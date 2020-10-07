DOST Phase-II: Last date for online self-reporting Oct 9

DOST convener Prof R Limbadri on Wednesday said candidates who fail to confirm their seat by online self-reporting will forego the seat

Hyderabad: Candidates who received seat allotment in phase-II degree admissions through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020, were instructed to confirm their seats by online self-reporting on or before October 9. DOST convener Prof R Limbadri on Wednesday said candidates who fail to confirm their seat by online self-reporting will forego the seat.

So far, 1,53,347 candidates confirmed their seats in phase-I and II admissions. A total of 24,642 candidates registered in phase-III DOST, while 57,507 including candidates from previous phases exercised their web options. All candidates can exercise web options till October 10.

Candidates who confirmed their seats in all the phases were directed to report to their allotted colleges with provisional allotment letter, online self-reporting acknowledgement and other required certificates from October 30 to November 4, failing which they will forego the seat.

