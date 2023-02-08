Double-decker buses in Hyderabad: Nostalgia hits old-timers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Almost after two decades, Hyderabad’s iconic double-decker buses are set to make a comeback in an electric avatar. While for old-timers it’s a trip down memory lane, young ‘uns say they can’t wait to hop into the buses in quest of selfies.

For Amarnath Reddy, the memories of travelling with them are still so vivid. “Back then, I always preferred to travel by the double-decker bus. My first preference was the top deck with the front seat to get an unrestricted view of the city. It was such a joy. I’m glad that people of this generation will get to experience it, too.”

Double-decker buses in shades of green and red were first introduced by Nizam’s Transport Services during the era of Mir Osman Ali Khan. In 1946, a set of 30 Albion CX 19 models were reportedly brought from England to Hyderabad.

The 56-seater buses were dispatched by sea in various parts and were reassembled by Hyderabad Allwyn Metal Works Limited. In 1996, a slew of double-decker buses was converted into one-and-a-half decker-buses with open rooftops.

Open rooftop buses were a fad after the release of the movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

“So far, I have only seen double-deckers in photographs. I badly want to experience it. I am sure they will be a boon for regular bus travellers,” says Pradeep, a student.

The buses were phased out in 2003 due to operational and maintenance costs, lack of availability of spare parts, and construction of flyovers.

As per Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) placed an order for six electric double-decker buses out of which three buses were delivered and inaugurated on Tuesday.

The remaining three buses are also expected soon and the HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses. The price of each bus is Rs.2.16 crore and comes with an AMC of seven years.