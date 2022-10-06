TSRTC plans fancy names for sleeper buses

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana) TSRTC officials are planning to get around 630 new buses, in a phased-wise manner, and add to the present passenger vehicle fleet, starting this December.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to come up with attractive and fancy names for the new sleeper buses which are expected to join the fleet later this year.

Of late, the corporation has been coming up with various offers, travel packages, and discounts to attract passengers and subsequently increase patronage for services offered by it.

Officials are planning to get around 630 new buses, in a phased-wise manner, and add to the present passenger vehicle fleet, starting this December. The buses include 16 to 20 AC sleeper buses and the remaining being Super Luxury, Express buses. Non-AC buses will be procured on a rental basis.

At present, under the premium category, the TSRTC runs buses in the names of Garuda, Garuda Plus and Rajadhani, which are quite popular with the citizens. They are now planning to name the new bunch of AC Sleeper, Non-AC Sleeper and Super Luxury category services, differently.

A few days ago, TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar had asked officials and staff to come up with suitable names for the bus services which are newly being introduced. “We are planning to give appropriate names to the new bus services which will be introduced soon. This will also help the corporation and its services to get closer to the citizens,” Sajjanar said.

The officials and staff have already started coming up with suggestions for new and catchy names which will go with that particular bus service. An exclusive group on WhatsApp, was also temporarily created for this purpose.

Some of the names which were received in suggestions include Paradise on Wheels, Deccan Pride, Kakatiya, Vihari, Road Flight, Harivillu, Raja Hamsa, Jaguar and Janata Bus. Officials expect more suggestions in the days to come, after which the process of selecting an appropriate name will be taken up.

The same procedure is expected to be repeated for the electric buses which will be added to the fleet next year. At present, the TSRTC runs electric buses in the name of Pushpak from various places in the city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Non-AC electric buses need to be named.