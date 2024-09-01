Downpour inundates low-lying areas of Warangal city

Municipal authorities set up control room at Warangal Tahsildar's office in wake of heavy rain forecast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 02:02 PM

Warangal: Several localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rain in the morning.

Low-lying areas were inundated and vehicular traffic iLon the core of the city was disrupted due to inundated roads.

Municipal authorities have alerted the residents of low-lying areas of NTR Nagar and Sai Nagar Colony after a large amount of flood water entered the Bondi river. They have also set up a control room at the Warangal Tahsildar’s office in the wake of the heavy rain forecast.

Officials also asked the residents of SR Nagar, MH Nagar and DK Nagar to be alert as rainwater may flow into residential areas.

Waterlogging was reported near Samaiah Nagar, Wadepally, Nayeemnagar, Teacher Colony in Hanamkonda, Gopalpur, Ambedkar Bhavan road, 100 feet road, Gokul Nagar, Housing Board and Nakkalagutta.

The Bhadrakali reservoir is being flooded by the incessant rain since night and the Bondivagu has started overflowing causing concern to people residing near it.