Telangana rains: 40 passengers trapped in stranded bus in floodwaters rescued

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 04:49 PM

Passengers stranded in floodwaters at Venkatapuram of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district rescued

Mahabubabad: The nightmarish experience faced by nearly 40 passengers onboard a TSRTC bus after the bus stranded in between two flooded causeways since Saturday night finally ended.

The bus going to Mahabubabad from Vemulawada was stuck on Nekkonda-Mahabubabad road as the overflowing Topanapalli tank flooded the two low levels causeways at Venkatapuram village of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district on Saturday night.

It was said that the bus driver who managed to get across one causeway on the road had to stop the bus as another causeway ahead was overflowing. He had to halt the bus on the road as he could not turn back because the flood flow had already increased over the first causeway.

The passengers were left without food and water during their stay in the bus through the night. After the passengers and the bus driver sent messages to their family members and officials about their plight, efforts started on Sunday morning to rescue them.

A heavy truck laden with cement railway track sleepers (crossties) was used to bear the force of the flood flow to ferry the passengers. The passengers who sat on top of the truck were safely taken to the other side of the causeway as the locals welcomed them cheeringly.

The district Collector and police officials monitored the rescue operation. Accommodation and food has been arranged near Venkatapuram village for the exhausted passengers.