DPL: Errors in creating sterilised medical conditions could have caused deaths

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Errors in creating sterilised medical conditions could have caused infection that led to the death of four women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy Errors in creating sterilised medical conditions could have caused infection that led to the death of four women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy

Hyderabad: Errors in creating sterilised medical conditions could have caused infection that led to the death of four women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) in the sterilisation camp at Community Health Centre (CHC), Ibrahimpatnam on August 25, observed a preliminary enquiry conducted by an independent committee of experts.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao, who led the enquiry committee, on Saturday said that a thorough and complete report covering all aspects of the incident would be submitted to the State government after receiving the forensic report of the four deceased women.

The State government will take strict action on all individuals who were found responsible for the incident. Already, based on preliminary inputs, the Superintendent of CHC, Ibrahimpatnam has been placed under suspension while the surgeons involved received notices from Telangana State Medical Council and their licenses have been temporarily suspended, he said.

“The preliminary enquiry indicates that errors in maintaining proper sterilisation could have led to the infection,” he said.

Since statehood, the health department conducted a total of 12 lakh sterilisation surgeries and this was for the first time that such surgeries went wrong. “The CHC Ibrahimpatnam incident is unfortunate and shouldn’t have taken place. The State government has decided to take strict action on individuals directly responsible, once the final enquiry report is submitted,” he said.

The CHC Ibrahimpatnam falls under the jurisdiction of TVVP while the Family Planning programme falls under the control of Family Planning Commissioner. To ensure the enquiry was conducted independently and without undue influence, the State government had directed Dr Rao to conduct enquiry and produce a thorough report.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare was directed to prepare a framework consisting of guidelines for conduct of sterilisation camps. The DPH said that out of the 20 women who were admitted to Apollo Hospitals and NIMS, 12 have already been discharged while the health condition of the remaining was stable.