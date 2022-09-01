Telangana: DPL sterilization temporarily halted in govt hospitals

Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Following the incident at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam where four women had succumbed to health complications after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at a sterilisation camp, the health authorities have decided to temporarily halt the technique.

Commissioner, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), Ajay Kumar on Thursday said the DPL technique to conduct sterilisation has been halted temporarily in all the government hospitals of Telangana.

“Except for DPL, other modes of sterilisation including vasectomies and tubectomy will be continued in all healthcare facilities under TVVP. We will be able to restart DPL once we get a detailed report from the committee that has been appointed to conduct the enquiry,” he said.