Dr Anuradha assumes charge as Siddipet Police Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 08:30 PM

Dr Anuradha IPS has called on Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil on Monday after assuming charge as Commissioner of Police Siddipet.

Siddipet: The 2017 batch IPS officer Dr B Anuradha took charge as Commissioner of Police Siddipet on Monday. During the recent reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government has appointed Dr Anuradha as Siddipet Police Commissioner.

After assuming the charge, she has called on the District Principal and Sessions Judge Dr Raghuram and Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil. District Police officials and other department officials have congratulated her.