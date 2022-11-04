Dr Avula Laxmaiah of NIN elected as fellow of National Academy of Sciences

Dr Avula Laxmaiah.

Hyderabad: Head of Public Health Nutrition division of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr Avula Laxmaiah has been elected as the Fellow of National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) in recognition of his contributions in the field of nutrition and medical sciences.

Dr. Laxmaiah is a medical graduate with Masters in Public Health and PhD in Public Health Nutrition and has been with NIN for over three decades. He has contributed immensely to several large-scale epidemiological studies, translational research-cum-impact evaluations and Randomized Clinical (RCT) Trials in the field of public health nutrition that led to development and redesigning of several nutrition plans and programmes, a press release said.

He led the implementation of the technology based real time nutrition surveillance system to monitor the nutritional status of women and children in rural areas, and served as the Officer-in-Charge, National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB).

Dr Laxmaiah has published more than 150 papers in national and international peer reviewed journals and was honorary senior research fellowship in the faculty of medicine, Imperial College London, UK in 2020.