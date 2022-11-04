One-day fundraiser art exhibition, Varnatulika 2022, to be held on Nov 6

The proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be donated to Desire NGO, Hyderabad, which supports children who are victims of HIV/AIDS in India.

Hyderabad: Art has been part of our lives since the dawn of humanity. Since the Stone Age, we have been putting out bursts of art on the walls – trying to express ourselves.

Even within art, there are so many different styles, so many different ways to express oneself, and the different emotions and thoughts felt by one. There is uniqueness in every single brush stroke. Each painting holds its own story.

This will be witnessed at the Varnatulika – 2022 Fundraiser Art Exhibition to be hosted by Meru International School, Miyapur, at State Gallery of Art from 10 am to 6 pm on November 6.

Mr. Ramana Reddy, president of the Hyderabad Art Society, will be the Chief Guest for the event, while Mr. P Amresh Kumar, curator and director of Innoworks Art Gallery Pvt Ltd, and Hyderabad-based contemporary Indian artist Mr. Bhaskara Rao Botcha will be the honorable guests.

More than 330 paintings will be exhibited at the Varnatulika Fundraiser Art Exhibition which painted by the students of Meru International School.

