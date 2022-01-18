Dr Chandak of CCMB selected for Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research award

Hyderabad: Senior scientist from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Dr G R Chandak has been selected for Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Award-2021 under the Medical Sciences-Clinical Research category.

Dr Chandak is a Chief Scientist who heads a research group in CCMB that is involved in understanding the genetic basis of complex disorders such as type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic pancreatitis and its interaction with various environmental factors (epigenetic basis).

The major focus of Dr Chandak’s research group is on identifying various genetic and nutritional factors (and interaction between them), which influence ‘The Thin Fat Indian Phenotype’, and various intermediate traits that predict higher risk of developing diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

The Sun Pharma Science Foundation Research Awards are for excellence in original research work in the medical and pharmaceutical sciences by Indian scientists working in India and NRI scientists working abroad. The research awards are in here categories including Medical Sciences (Basic Research), Medical Sciences(Clinical Research) and Pharmaceutical Sciences with each award carrying a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs.2,50,000.

