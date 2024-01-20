Interpol lauds Telangana DCA for bust of counterfeit drugs

Interpol which carries out major operations to crackdown on counterfeit medicines across several countries in the world came to know about spurious drug rackets busted by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through different sources.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Interpol has congratulated Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, for successful detection and seizure of spurious drugs in Hyderabad.

Interpol which carries out major operations to crackdown on counterfeit medicines across several countries in the world came to know about spurious drug rackets busted by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through different sources.

Last month, the DCA busted a spurious/counterfeit drug racket of fake antibiotics, hypertension and cholesterol medicines, analgesics which were falsely labelled under the names of reputed companies like Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma etc., and seized stocks worth Rs. 26 lakh.

In January, Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, busted counterfeit/spurious antibiotics racket involving shipping of ‘fake antibiotics’ from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to Telangana through courier. Fake antibiotics worth Rs. 22.95 lakhs during were seized during raids at Uppal and Dilsukhnagar.