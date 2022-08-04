Dr Heramb Shelke: Extra ordinary skilled entrepreneur awarded by governor with Maharashtra leadership award 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Each field is an art form with its difficulties. But when a person is a pro in more than one field, then it’s something highly commendable. Entrepreneur Dr. Heramb Shelke is one such man with many talents. He has earned his name in the hospitality industry with two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in Pune city. He is Chairman & Managing Director of 1BHK Superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub. Apart from this, he is a Co-founder & CEO of VTRO Motors Pvt Ltd. Dr. Heramb Shelke is a mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur, a culinary sorcerer and a financial whiz kid. He and his skills are highly appreciated and respected, and he has been recently awarded the same by Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022 from the hands of hon. Governor of Maharashtra Mr. Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 30th July 2022. He received this award for his contribution to the F&B and the Electric Automobile Sector field. Pune Times Mirror and Civic Mirror presented the awards.

Dr. Heramb Shelke is a Chairman & Managing Director of 1BHK Superbar and 2BHK Diner & Key club, who have received The Times Iconic Dining Outlet of the year award in 2019, the Times Iconic Dining & Nightlife Outlet award in 2020 and the best restaurant in the Pune city award from Pune Times Mirror in 2022 for their delicious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors. His restaurants are highly loved and famous in Pune and outside Pune. Even after earning his name in the hospitality industry, he has also made his mark in the automobile industry. His VTRO Motors Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based electric vehicle (bike) manufacturing startup aiming to provide the Electric Vehicle market. With a strong foundation in business operations and strategy and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments. He has a strong track record in operations and management.

Today, where it’s difficult to manage one business, entrepreneur Dr. Heramb Shelke manages two different business sectors fluently. He knows exactly when and how to use which business strategies to get the most out of business and deliver the best to his clients. He is paving his way to unlimited success and growth, not only growing his business but also contributing to the growth of Pune city with his ventures. Managing the EV sector is not easy. Many things must be considered, like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. Yet, Dr. Heramb Shelke is trying to manage it perfectly.

While talking about the Maharashtra Leadership Award he received, Dr. Heramb Shelke expressed his gratitude for this appreciation. He understands his responsibilities as a responsible businessman and citizen of Pune and is keen to always deliver the best that benefits everyone and Pune city. Dr. Heramb Shelke’s contribution to both these business sectors is worth praising, and he highly deserves the award he received.