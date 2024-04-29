Dr. Krishna Ella elected as president of Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association

29 April 2024

Dr Krishna M Ella is president of IVMA

Hyderabad: The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) on Monday announced Dr. Krishna M Ella, co-founder and executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, as the association’s new president for a two-year period between April 2024 and 2026.

Dr. Ella takes over from Adar C Poonawala, who held the post from 2019 to March 2024. For the current 2-year term, Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Hyderabad-based Biological E Ltd assumed the role of vice president, T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech will be Treasurer and Dr. Harshavardhan will continue as Director General of IVMA, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, president of IVMA, Dr Ella said “Vaccines are the vital pillars of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunizations”.

Under Dr. Ellas’s leadership, the IVMA aims to fortify collaboration between vaccine manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve production processes, a press release said.

“Dr. Ella’s expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the vaccine industry needs to navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century.” Dr. Harshavardhan, DG, IVMA said.