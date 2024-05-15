Hyderabad: 31-year-old man found murdered in Khilwat

The victim Mohd Maqsood Ali, a resident of Charminar was last seen by his family members on Tuesday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 09:29 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 31 year-old-man was found murdered at Khilwat in old city on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday late night, his body bearing multiple injuries was found at the old pension office parking area by locals who informed the police.

On information senior police officials including DCP (south) Sneha Mehra and others visited the spot.

The police are questioning the friends and relatives of the victim to gather clues about the possible suspects who could have murdered Maqsood.

A case is registered.