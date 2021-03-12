Dr. S Ramakrishna to be new Dean of School of Management at Mahindra University

Dr. Velamuri is a seasoned academician with over three and a half decades of experience in holding key academic, administrative and industry positions.

Hyderabad: Mahindra University has appointed Dr. S. Ramakrishna (Rama) Velamuri, an internationally recognised academic, as Dean of its School of Management. As the Dean, Dr. Velamuri will provide strategic vision and direction to Mahindra University’s School of Management and ensure that it stays on course in its pursuit of excellence in education, research, and stakeholder engagement.

Welcoming Dr. Velamuri, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University said, “Dr. Rama Velamuri’s illustrious career spanning 36+ years in academia and industry will ensure that Mahindra University’s quest for excellence in education continues.”

Dr. Velamuri is a seasoned academician with over three and a half decades of experience in holding key academic, administrative and industry positions. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras and an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain. His PhD in Entrepreneurship, Business Ethics and Strategy was awarded to him from the Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia.

