Dr Sarjeev Singh Yadav takes charge as Principal of Govt Dental College in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 08:50 PM

Newly appointed principal of GDC Afzalgunj Dr S S Yadav

Hyderabad: Senior dental surgeon Dr Sarjeev Singh Yadav has been appointed as the Principal of the Government Dental College (GDC), Afzalgunj. The senior dental surgeon, who has been working at GDC, which is the only government dental teaching hospital of Telangana, for the past 30 years, took charge as the Principal on Monday.

A product of Madras Dental College, GDC, Hyderabad, the dental surgeon has been a teacher for nearly 30 years at the dental college. The surgeon has done his PG in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics.

“I want to ensure that the students, the senior faculty and other clinical and non-clinical staff of the Government dental college have a good atmosphere to work and study. I want to ensure everybody is happy while they do their regular work, which is very important to ensure the quality of education and even treatment for the poor patients,” Dr Yadav said.