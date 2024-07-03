Watch: No lifts in Govt Dental College in Hyderabad, disabled patients forced to take stairs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: In absence of functional lifts, patients at the Government Dental College at Afzalgunj these days are huffing and puffing while climbing staircases to avail check-up and treatment.

Despite being the only government-run dental college in Telangana, it does not have functioning lifts for the past six months resulting in sick and disabled patients struggling on wheelchairs. In some instances, patients end up literally crawling their way up and down the stairs to access healthcare on the upper floors.

Students pursuing BDS and Post-Graduation at the Government Dental College (GDC) have earlier raised the issue of non-functional lifts with senior health officials. However, thanks to inordinate delays in taking-up repairs, the patients at the hospital continue to face difficulties in taking the flight of stairs.

In addition to lift, a few months ago, the BDS students officially lodged complaints with DME against college authorities over issues related to infrastructure and academic studies. A few interns from economically weaker sections complained that they were forced to vacate the hostel premises on flimsy grounds.

“We have lodged a formal complaint against the management to DME on Wednesday. In fact, there are several (BDS) students who are under severe mental stress because of the high-handed behaviour of certain individuals occupying top positions in the college administration,” says national president for All India Dental Surgeons Association (AIDSA) Dr Md Manzur.

Following these complaints, a committee was set-up to conduct an enquiry. On Wednesday, the committee members personally interacted and recorded grievances of students. The DME is expected to initiate action once the committee submits its fact-finding report along with recommendations.