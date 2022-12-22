Dr Suhel Khan appointed Indian Envoy to Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Jeddah: Senior diplomat Dr. Suhel Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said.

Dr. Khan, a 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Lebanon. A native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the city that is set to host 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas soon, Dr. Khan will succeed Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, who was transferred in March this year.

Dr. Khan, fondly known as Suhail Bhai among most of the prominent Indians across the Kingdom, is not new to Saudi Arabia as he had worked as Deputy Chief of Mission in Riyadh prior to moving to Lebanon in 2019.

He was the first DCM to tour extensively to outreach to the community and interact with Saudi entrepreneurs to enhance bilateral relations. He also worked in Jeddah where he handled the key Haj division.

Dr. Suhel worked in Egypt, Syria, Pakistan and also had prominent international assignments besides working as director in the office of Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed during the UPA rule.