Hyderabad: Wife’s extra marital affair leads to murder of Saudi-returned man in Narsingi

The suspects have been identified as the victim’s wife, Seema, and her paramour, Arif, who works as photographer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 11:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Monday claimed that they have solved the murder of Syed Hidayat Ali (31), which was reported last week at Manchirevula in Narsingi, by arresting his wife and her paramour on Sunday for the alleged crime.

An extra marital affair led to the murder of Syed Hidayat Ali, who was employed as an engineer in Saudi Arabia and had come back to meet his family, according to the police.

According to the police, after the victim went abroad, Arif met Seema at an event, and they grew close. Eventually they engaged in an extra-marital relationship over the past few years.

Recently, Syed Hidayat Ali, who had come back from abroad, took his wife to Manchirevula on a pleasure trip. The investigators said that Arif managed to record their private moments and later threatened to make it public and demanded money from the victim.

Syed Hidayat Ali agreed to pay, but Arif took him to a deserted area and killed him by stabbing and strangulation on June 27.