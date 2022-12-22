NRI couple offers help to auto driver and family in Warangal

NRI couple Dr Gopal Reddy and his wife Aruna have come forward to ensure treatment for the auto driver who suffered injuries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Warangal: Moved by the plight of the family of an auto-rickshaw driver, NRI couple Dr Gopal Reddy and his wife Aruna have come forward to ensure treatment for the auto driver who suffered injuries to his back apart from offering financial help to his children.

Jannu Ashok, an autorickshaw driver from Warangal town, used to make a living by driving a hired auto. But he was bedridden for the last one year as he suffered severe injuries to his back during an accident.

His wife and children made all attempts to provide good treatment by spending all the savings, but no use. His son and daughter had to stop their studies midway. While the son started working as the auto driver, Ashok’s wife is working as a daily wage labourer to run the family.

Learning about his plight, Warangal District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Gade Mahender Reddy informed the matter to the NRI couple Gade Aruna and Dr Gopal Reddy who hail from Regula village of Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district. The couple has been living in the US for several years now.

Responding to this, Aruna-Gopal Reddy have asked their manager Chintakuntla Ramesh here to hand over Rs 5,000 worth essential commodities for Ashok’s family on Thursday and also promised to provide medical help and also financial assistance for the studies of children of Ashok. They said that they would ensure treatment to Ashok at NIMS, Hyderabad.