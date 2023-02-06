| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad On Feb 8

Drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on February 8 due to pipeline repair works at Kokapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours from 6 am on February 8 due to pipeline repair works at Kokapet.

The affected areas include Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur and Manchirevula Village. Water supply will also be disrupted in Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golkonda, Chintalbasthi, Vijaya Nagar Colony and Old Mallepally.

