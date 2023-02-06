Hyderabad: Four held for attacking fast food centre staff

The four persons Aakash, Vivek, Kalyan and Amul Raj, had gone to a fast food centre at Yapral road for food.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police arrested four persons who had allegedly attacked workers of a fast food centre when the latter refused to provide them with steel plates.

The four persons Aakash, Vivek, Kalyan and Amul Raj, had gone to a fast food centre at Yapral road for food. According to the Jawaharnagar police, after purchasing food, they demanded the workers to give plates to them instead of disposable plates.

When their demand for steel plates was refused, they attacked hotel workers Vivek, Soya and also the owner, Vikas and abused them. “A case was registered and all of them were taken into custody after identifying them with the help of closed circuit camera network feed,” said Jawaharnagar Inspector, K Chandrasekhar.