Driver killed as lorry turns turtle after hitting pole in Warangal

Warangal Rural: A lorry driver was crushed to death when the vehicle turned turtle after hitting an electric pole at Illandha village of Wardhannapet mandal in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Afroz (26), a native of Peddapalli district.

The cotton-laden lorry was proceeding to Guntur from Peddapalli town. The driver lost control over the wheel due to over-speeding, police said.

Wardhannapet police shifted the body to the local government hospital for post-mortem, registered a case and took up investigation.

