Drug inspectors from DCA can now join USFDA inspections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 04:17 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspects of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have joined an exclusive club of regulators who can now observe inspections conducted by the USFDA inspectors in India.

The first annual regulatory forum’ between the USFDA and TSDCA was held on January 31, 2024 in Hyderabad following which the USFDA through its official newsletter made this announcement on February 14, 2024.

“This allows TSDCA drugs Inspectors to be invited to observe select USFDA medical product inspections, which is one of the activities planned and performed under a MoU that the USFDA signed with India in 2020. Telangana has now become the fourth state in India to have reached this milestone and have joined Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa,” DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy.

Telangana State, often referred to as the ‘Bulk Drug Capital of India’, accounts for more than 35 percent of the total pharmaceutical production in India, has more than 214 USFDA-registered manufacturing sites, i.e., pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and export medicines to the USA.

As the State Regulatory Authority of Telangana, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has taken several new regulatory initiatives, thus creating a stringent regulatory environment and better oversight with respect to the medicines manufactured in the State of Telangana.

The joint regulatory forum with USFDA was designed to share inspectional best practices for medical products and served as an opportunity for the USFDA and DCA Telangana to provide an overview of regulatory operations and learn about one another’s current compliance practices to better inform future engagements.

Collaboration between the USFDA and TSDCA can be beneficial for ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products. Allowing Drugs Inspectors from the DCA to observe USFDA inspections in TS can provide them with valuable insights into international regulatory standards and practices.

This collaboration could potentially lead to enhanced regulatory harmonization, improved compliance with global standards, and better oversight of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes in Telangana. It can also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building among regulatory authorities, ultimately benefiting public health by ensuring the availability of safe and efficacious medicines, TSDCA said.