Cyberabad SOT busts shopkeeper selling ganja-infused chocolates

Acting on information, the SOT team raided a shop at Balanagar and caught Manoj Kumar Agarwal (54), a resident of Jagathgirigutta.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a shop keeper who was selling ganja mixed chocolates on Sunday.
The police seized 26 kg of the contraband from him.
The SOT also seized dry ganja weighing around 4 kg from him.
The man had purchased the chocolates from one Mohan, a resident of West Bengal, DCP Special Operations Team, D Srinivas said.
Efforts are on to nab Mohan, who is absconding.