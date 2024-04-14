Cyberabad SOT busts shopkeeper selling ganja-infused chocolates

Acting on information, the SOT team raided a shop at Balanagar and caught Manoj Kumar Agarwal (54), a resident of Jagathgirigutta.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 April 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team caught a shop keeper who was selling ganja mixed chocolates on Sunday.

The police seized 26 kg of the contraband from him.

The SOT also seized dry ganja weighing around 4 kg from him.

The man had purchased the chocolates from one Mohan, a resident of West Bengal, DCP Special Operations Team, D Srinivas said.

Efforts are on to nab Mohan, who is absconding.