Youth nabbed with 2.3 Kg of ganja in Hyderabad

The arrested person B Lokesh (21), a resident of Motinagar had gone to Andhra Pradesh and procured ganja from one Suresh, of Sompeta in A.P and came to the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team on Saturday caught a man who was allegedly in possession of ganja. The police seized 2.3 kilograms of ganja from him.

He planned to sell it to construction workers and earn huge money, said DCP SOT, D Srinivas. Efforts are on to nab Suresh, who is absconding.