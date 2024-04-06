Control ganja supply, its financial sources: multi-zone IGP Ranganadh

Case should be registered against the financier and loan recovery agents who attacked and caused the death of a youth on Friday in Khammam city for not paying the EMI and they should be arrested, he said.

7 April 2024

Khammam: Multizone-1 IGP AV Ranganath told the district police to clamp down on the supply of ganja and economic sources of ganja smugglers.

He held a crime review meeting here on Saturday. Strict measures should be taken to eradicate the transportation and sale of ganja in the district by coordinating the police officers of the bordering States.

Special task force teams should be set up for this purpose, he said.

Ranganath wanted cases registered if there were complaints related to illegal finance business in the name of high interest rates and schemes. Legal action should be taken against the land grabbers.

The IGP suggested strengthening the analysis team in the cybercrime police station in view of increasing cyber crimes due to increasing technology. Steps to prevent sand smuggling under jurisdiction of Khammam police commissionerate should be taken in coordination with mining and revenue officials.

As parliamentary elections were approaching, measures to control smuggling of alcohol, cash and drugs inspections had to be carried out along the border routes in coordination with police of bordering States, he noted.

Earlier in the day, Ranganath along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt conducted a surprise inspection of Khammam Khanapuram Haveli police station. He examined police station records and spoke to the complainants, who had recently filed complaints at the police station, over the phone.