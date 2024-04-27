Drug peddlers held with marijuana-laced chocolates in Hyderabad

The arrested Mohd.Majid from Mallapur in Balapur procured the drug from one Rajan Singh in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 8,000 and planned to sell it on a higher rate for customers in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) team along with the Kanchanbagh police nabbed one person in possession of marijuana-laced chocolates weighing 4 kgs and a scooter, altogether worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Saturday.

In another instance, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Madhuranagar police nabbed drug peddler in possession of 2 kgs of marijuana on Saturday.

The suspect B.Satya Sai from Madhuranagar, who is addicted to consuming marijuana, procured the drug from dealers in Andhra Pradesh and sold it to customers in Hyderabad on higher rate.